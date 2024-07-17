In a resolution passed during a committee meeting on November 16, 2022, Manipur University adopted the "Manipur University's Admission and Examination Regulations for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes in Science, Arts, Commerce, and other Streams, 2022." This new regulation mandates that students must attend at least 75% of total classes to be eligible for semester examinations, alongside fulfilling other specified conditions.

A detailed discussion on this matter, including input from various college principals, took place today. The consensus emphasized the importance of regular attendance for both students and teachers in Government and Government Aided Colleges to foster discipline and instill a sense of responsibility, punctuality, and integrity among students.

The following actions were decided upon for implementation by the principals of these colleges:

1. Daily Assembly: There will be a daily assembly of approximately 15-20 minutes for staff and students on all academic days. Each college can decide the timing of the assembly to ensure maximum student participation.



2. Motivational Use of Assembly: Principals must ensure that assemblies are used effectively to motivate both staff and students.

3. Patriotic and Motivational Activities: The assembly will include activities such as singing the National Anthem, State Song, and 'Thoughts of the Day.'

4. Strict Enforcement of Attendance Rule: The resolution's requirement for a minimum 75% attendance will be strictly enforced.

5. Examination Form Restrictions: Students with attendance below 75% will not be allowed to fill out examination forms.

6. Scholarship Form Restrictions: Principals will not approve scholarship forms for students who do not meet the minimum attendance requirement.

7. Monitoring Teacher Attendance: Principals will monitor teacher attendance and ensure adherence to the Academic Calendar issued by Manipur University. Any lapses will be reported to the Director of University & Higher Education, Manipur.

The Director of University & Higher Education, Manipur, will form a committee to monitor and ensure compliance with this resolution by all concerned parties.

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