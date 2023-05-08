The number of deaths in the ongoing violence in Manipur has risen to 56 with official numbers awaited, claimed sources

The exact number of deaths in multiple incidents of violence in Manipur is yet to be confirmed by official sources.

As per reports, there is a possibility that the number of deaths might increase.

The ongoing communal clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur have only intensified even after the implementation of ‘shoot-at-sight’ order.

Amid the ongoing tension in the hill state of Manipur, the Army on May 5 opened fire at youth in order to maintain the law and order situation.

As per ground reports, the people in the eight districts of Manipur including Bishnupur district have been emotionally disturbed over the ST row.

Meanwhile, on May 5 night, at around 11 PM, a group of youths came out of their residence as a mark of protest, however, they were fired upon by the army to bring peace to the area.

Following this, a youth reportedly succumbed to its injuries, making it to be the first death after the government announced 'shoot at sight' orders.

Also read : Post violence ethnic chasm between Meitei and Kuki widens on ground in Manipur