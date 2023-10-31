An emergency meeting of the Cabinet was held on Tuesday at 11 AM at the chief minister’s office, which deliberated upon the emergent law and order situation arising in the state in the aftermath of the killing of Chingtham Anand Kumar, MPS, SDPO, Moreh.

Meanwhile, the World Kuki-Zo Intellectual Council (WKZIC) has been declared as an unlawful organization under section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Manipur Cabinet in their emergency meeting on October 31 2023.



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On the otherhand, the Cabinet has also directed to launch a joint operation in Moreh and adjoining areas to nab the culprits responsible for the crime and to continue the same till the culprits are arrested. Cabinet also noted that additional state forces have been detailed from Imphal for the purpose. The operations have since started.

The Cabinet noted that both sides of the ethnic conflict had been exercising restraint and peace has been maintained for the past one-and-half to two months.