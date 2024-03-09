Chief Minister N Biren Singh has confirmed that the Manipur government is proceeding with the deportation of Myanmar nationals who have illegally entered the state.

This process is being carried out in a phased manner.

Speaking to the media, Biren Singh said, "The number of illegal Myanmar nationals is huge so we cannot deport them all together at one time. So part by part we are deporting as some legal proceedings are also taking place."

Commenting on the implementation of NRC in the state, CM Singh asserted that the decision on nRC has to be taken as the state's part is up to recommendation.



Also Read: Manipur Congress criticises PM Modi's silence on state's ongoing crisis

"Our Assembly has passed a resolution on NRC and now the rest is in the hands of the Centre and I will follow it," he added.

Earlier on March 8, seven Myanmar nationals were deported from Imphal International Airport today.

This deportation marks the initiation of a larger operation set to deport a total of 77 individuals from Myanmar between March 8 and March 11.

According to information released by the Home Department of the state government, these foreign nationals will be transported in batches via helicopters from Imphal to the border town of Moreh. The first group of seven individuals was flown from Imphal International Airport to Moreh early Friday morning.

The Home Department's order, issued on March 5, stipulates that the deported individuals will be handed over to Myanmar officials at Tummu, the Myanmar side of the international border. Over the course of four days, these individuals will be deported in batches, with the state government's Transport Department covering the costs of the deportation process.