In a bid to protect the forest and environment, the state government of Manipur while presenting its budget for the year 2023-24 has earmarked a total of Rs 407 crore for the conservation and restoration of forest and the environment.

Further, an amount of Rs 377 crore for forest conservation and Rs 30 crore for the Sustainable Loktak Lake Ecosystem Restoration, Eco-Tourism and Livelihood Improvement project has been provided in the budget.

Earlier on February 20, Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh along with the chairman of Loktak Development Authority, M. Asnikumar Singh and senior officials of LDA, District Administration visited Tokpaching Village, Kakchingkhunou District.

Also Read: Manipur CM visits Tokpaching village, asks locals to expedite cleaning process of Pumlenpat lake

As part of the visit, CM inspected the present condition of Pumlenpat from the Tokpaching foothill.

Chief Minister stressed the importance of reviving the Pumlenpat, considering its cultural and socio-economic significance, he also instructed the LDA, local MLA and dwellers of the lake to expedite the cleaning process of the lake immediately.

While seeking cooperation and active participation of the local community in the conservation measures, he also appealed to the people who depend on the lake to follow sustainable approaches and live in harmony with nature.

Chairman LDA, M. Asnikumar appealed to the dwellers of the lake for active participation in the conservation mission of LDA with the goal of rejuvenating the historic Pumlenpat for present and future generations.

He said, "The Pumlenpat and Loktak lakes cannot be separated due to ecological, hydrological and other crucial factors. Pumlenpat was home to many indigenous fish species, migratory birds, and vegetables. But after the commission of the Ithai Dam, the condition of Loktak Lake is worsened."

LDA is looking forward to enlisting the Pumlen Pat which is the second largest lake of Manipur as a Ramsar site from authorities concerned, he added.