Manipur government embraces digital shift with official launch of e-gazette portal

In a decisive push toward digital governance and transparent public administration, the Manipur government has officially launched its e-Gazette portal, marking the complete discontinuation of physical printing and sale of the Manipur Gazette from August 1.

Announced on Friday, the new initiative aims to modernize the dissemination of government notifications and enhance citizen access to official information through a centralized digital platform.

"This visionary initiative marks a significant step towards paperless administration and greater public access to official government information," the government stated in a release.



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The e-Gazette portal will now exclusively publish the Manipur Gazette online, replacing the traditional printed versions. The Directorate of Printing and Stationery will continue to maintain official records of all digital notifications, ensuring their availability for reference whenever needed.

Officials have described the move as a milestone in the state’s digital transformation journey and a step toward environmentally responsible governance by eliminating the need for physical copies.

The launch of the e-Gazette portal aligns with the government’s broader objectives of reducing paperwork, increasing administrative efficiency, and empowering citizens with timely, online access to important government publications.