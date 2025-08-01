Tamenglong launches Manipur’s first-ever ‘drink from tap’ mission in Akhui village

The Tamenglong District Administration, in collaboration with the District Water & Sanitation Mission (DWSM), has launched Manipur’s first “Drink From Tap” mission at Akhui Village.

This transformative initiative marks a significant step in clean water delivery, providing households with potable water directly from their taps.

Akhui Village, known for its cleanliness and located just 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, has become the first village in the state to implement this model pilot project. With 78 households now having direct tap connections, the mission aims to eliminate the need for water collection from public sources and improve the standard of living through reliable and safe drinking water access.

The mission was formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Dr. Angshim Dangshawa, IAS, in the presence of key district officials including ADC CEO Kachamthai F Gangmei, MCS, SDO Tamenglong D. Meidinbui, MCS, ZEO N Abonpou Christopher, PHED EE Salew Lohrii Mao, AE Premson T Panmei, and Village Authority Chairman Dimthaorei Panmei. The event drew active participation from students and residents of the village.

During the launch, Dr. Angshim distributed Water Field Testing Kits to villagers, empowering them to independently test the quality of their water. PHED laboratory chemists provided practical demonstrations, and test results indicated that the water supplied is within permissible limits and safe for consumption.



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Following the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner conducted an on-ground inspection of the household taps to ensure their functionality and adherence to quality standards. He also visited Akhui High School—hailed as one of the best government schools in the district—and reviewed its drainage system built under the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY). Additionally, he inspected the facilities at the Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centre located in the village.

The “Drink From Tap” initiative is expected to not only reduce the health risks associated with waterborne diseases but also save time and effort for the villagers, particularly women and children, who often bear the burden of water collection. It also sets a benchmark for sustainable, community-centric water supply systems across the region.

With Akhui Village paving the way, Tamenglong’s bold step is poised to inspire similar clean water solutions in rural pockets of Manipur, reinforcing the district’s commitment to public health, sanitation, and inclusive development.