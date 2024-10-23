Manipur government has issued a notification under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, prohibiting the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of food products containing tobacco or nicotine.

This includes gutkha, pan masala, and other chewable tobacco products like khaini, zarda, and scented tobacco, for a period of one year.

The decision is based on the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011, which aim to protect public health by prohibiting harmful substances in food products.

The Supreme Court of India had earlier observed that some manufacturers were circumventing bans on gutkha by selling pan masala and tobacco in separate sachets, which consumers could mix.



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The court directed all states and union territories to enforce the ban strictly. Following these guidelines, the Commissioner of Food Safety in Manipur has taken this step to ensure the health and well-being of the public.

"...in exercise of these powers conferred by clause (a) of sub section (2) of section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 read with regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011, the undersigned, Commissioner of Food Safety, Manipur, in the interest of public health, hereby prohibit the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of Gutkha and Pan masala (containing tobacco or nicotine) and chewing tobacco products like Chaap Tobacco, Pure Tobacco, Khaini, Scented/Flavoured Tobacco etc., by whatsoever name is called and whatsoever shape it is packed, and any other products marketed separately having tobacco or nicotine in the final product, by whatsoever name called, whether packaged or un-packaged and/or sold as one product, or though packaged as separate products, sold or distributed in such a manner so as to easily facilitate mixing by the consumer for a period of one year from the date of issue of this Notification in the entire State of Manipur," the notification reads.