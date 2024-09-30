The Manipur government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for another six months, starting from September 26, 2024.

This decision applies to most of the state but excludes areas under 19 police stations. The move comes in response to continued ethnic violence and activities by insurgent groups.

AFSPA, which has been in place in Manipur since the 1980s, grants special powers to the armed forces in "disturbed areas," allowing them to maintain public order.



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The decision to extend AFSPA was based on the ongoing unrest and security concerns, with authorities citing that it is premature to reassess the disturbed area status due to the complex situation on the ground.

The act has faced criticism for granting broad powers to security forces, including protection from prosecution without Union government approval.

While AFSPA has been gradually lifted in some areas, such as the Imphal municipality in 2004 and additional areas in 2022 and 2023, the current situation in Manipur necessitated maintaining its implementation in most parts of the state.



