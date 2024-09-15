In response to the ongoing law and order situation, the Manipur Government has extended the suspension of internet and mobile data services across several districts of the state. This decision, which impacts the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching, comes after a review of the security situation.

Initially implemented on September 10, 2024, the suspension has now been extended for another five days, lasting from 3:00 PM on September 15 to 3:00 PM on September 20, 2024. The suspension includes services such as mobile data, VSATS, and VPN, with some exceptions for whitelisted entities.

This extension follows a previous partial lifting of restrictions on broadband services, as per a September 12, 2024, order. However, with tensions still high, the government has decided to maintain the freeze on most internet services to ensure public safety.

All mobile service providers have been directed to enforce this suspension, and users are urged to avoid any activities that could further destabilize the situation.

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