The All Students’ Union of Manipur (ATSUM) have called for total shutdown in state on April 4 over alleged RIMS authority’s failure to rectify the reservation discrepancies.

According to ATSUM, the union has decided to go ahead with the agitation following reports of reservation discrepancies and failure to nullify the LDC results.

According to ATSUM, since 2005, the RIMS authority has purposefully feigned ignorance of the DoPT's OM for a reservation quantum of 34 per cent for ST, depriving tribal people of their rightful share in every job recruitment at RIMS.

As a result, all hill districts in Manipur will be subject to a state-wide total shutdown for 12 hours on April 4, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., unless otherwise specified.

In any case, crisis administrations will be absolved from the domain of the bandh, expressed ATSUM, and engaged the general population for participation and understanding over the span of the unsettling.

In the mean time, the KSO and ANSAM have previously stretched out their help to ATSUM regarding the issue.

ANSAM has urged its constituent units and subordinate bodies to strictly enforce the proposed agitation in their respective jurisdictions in support of the bandh call.

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