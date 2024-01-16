The Manipur government has taken decisive action by imposing a total curfew in the Tengnoupal district effective January 16.

The district magistrate of Tengnoupal made the decision to cancel the daily curfew relaxation, which was previously set and this suspension will remain in effect until further notice.

The curfew imposition is a part of the government's broader efforts to maintain order and prevent violence in the region, which has been experiencing unrest since May 3, 2023.



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The order states, "Whereas, the office of the District Magistrate had issued prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 for restriction of the movement of any person outside their respective residences vide this office of even no. dated 30-12-2023 and until further order; And, further, a curfew relaxation Order was issued vide this office order of even no. dated 14 January, 2024 wherein the relaxation was to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items.

And whereas, there are inputs that there is the likelihood of a breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquillity and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal District; Now, therefore curfew relaxation stands cancelled and whole area of Tengnoupal District shall be under total curfew from 12:00 AM of 16-01-2024."

Further, the order does not apply to the agencies of the Government involved in the enforcement of law and order and maintenance of essential services.