In response to evolving educational trends, the Education-School Department of the Manipur Government is introducing a new grading system.

Collaborating with the Board of Secondary Education, the new approach will feature grades and grade points, replacing the traditional display of marks in the mark statement cum certificate.

This change will be implemented from the High School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024.

The Manipur Government felt that though competition amongst the students is good for improving one's performance, there is a need to see that it does not lead to stress or completely dishearten a minor. Grading system on the other hand reduces stress and burden on the students helping them to learn with less stress without being over-competitive at their age.



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Further, the present system of checking answer sheets and awarding marks is not without shortcomings. Answer sheets are checked by teachers and each may have a method of evaluation. However, if the students are given grades which would indicate a range it is highly unlikely that Grade would be different irrespective of who checks the answer sheet.

In the Grading System being introduced No Total Marks/Aggregate will be displayed in the document, No division/rank will be awarded and Only Pass/Fail shall be printed.

Students will be graded as follows: 91-100 as A1 with Grade points 10, 81-90 as A2 with Grade points 9, 71-80 as B1 with Grade points 8, 61-70 as B2 with Grade points 7, 51-60 as C1 with Grade points 6, 41-50 as C2 with Grade points 5, 31-40 as D with Grade points 4, 21-30 as E1=Fail & 00-20 as E2=Fail. Internal Assessment and External Examination (80 marks) conducted by the Board shall remain the same.