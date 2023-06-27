The Manipur government has decided to invoke the "no work, no pay" rule for its employees who are not attending office.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has been asked to furnish details of employees who are not able to attend their official work due to the prevailing situation in the state.

A circular issued by GAD Secretary Michael Achom said: "In pursuance of the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on June 12 and a decision was taken at para 5-(12) of the proceedings, all employees drawing their salaries from General Administration Department, Manipur Secretariat are informed that no work, no pay may be invoked to all those employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave."



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Manipur government has one lakh employees.

The circular also asked for all administrative secretaries to "furnish details of those employees who could not attend their official duty due to prevailing situation in the state indicating the details of employees such as designation, name, EIN, present address, to the General Administration Department and to the Personnel department, latest by June 28 so as to take appropriate necessary action."