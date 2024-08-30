The Manipur State Government has taken note of a public notice issued by the Zomi Students' Federation on 26 August 2024, regarding a public rally on August 31.

Another notice was issued by the Kuki Students' Organisation on August 29, calling for a rally in Kangpokpi District on the same date and urging the shutdown of government offices and private institutions.

In response, the State Government has issued instructions for preventive and precautionary measures to maintain law and order.



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The government views such calls for mass rallies and shutdowns seriously, given the current law and order situation.

The public is urged to keep business establishments, government offices, and private institutions open and functioning normally.

Heads of central and state government institutions are requested to ensure normal operations during the rally.

Any individual found provoking or causing disturbances will face prosecution under relevant laws.