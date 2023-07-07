To enable the education of displaced undergraduate students to continue without interruption, Education Minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh launched Chief Minister's College Students Rehabilitation Scheme (CMCSRS) 2023 on July 7 at the conference hall of DIPR.

Addressing the function, the minister outlined the scheme.

He informed that the above scheme was launched with an aim to provide the required educational facilities to the displaced and affected undergraduate students studying in the government or government-aided colleges of Manipur due to present social unrest.

He said that under this scheme two categories were divided namely directly affected students and inter-college transfer facilities.



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Relief components for the directly affected students category are transferred to the new college as per request, free admission for 2023-2024 (admission amount ranging from Rs 5000 to Rs 9000 as per their stream or subjects), one-time rehabilitation grant of Rs 10000, free smartphone and provision of free sanitary pads and sports equipment, he added.

He said that on the other hand under inter-college transfer facility, transfer to a new college as per request and free admission for 2023-2024 with admission amount ranging from Rs 5000-Rs 9000.

He said that a screening committee will be formed to screen all the applications submitted till the last date of submission. The committee shall establish the genuineness of the applications based on the documents submitted by the applicants along with verification by the concerned college or locality. The applicants need to submit a certificate issued by the SDO/SDC of the subdivision or circle where the applicants are residing at the time of application in this regard.

The notification for application will be published in major newspapers of the state and announced on All India Radio or local TV channels. The eligible students will be given sufficient time to apply online for the scheme.

The tentative timeline for notification will be around the third week of July. In case of unavailability of the Internet, the arrangement will be made for the submission of applications through the deputy commissioners of the districts.