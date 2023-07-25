Amid the ongoing turmoil in the violence hit state of Manipur, the Home Department of Manipur government released an order announcing the lifting of ban on broadband internet services conditionally.

After reviewing all the issues related to the ban on internet since May 3, 2023 and considering the concerns being raised by the people as the internet ban has affected offices, institutions, cohort of people on work from home basis, lawyers, health facilities, refueling centres and others, the state government has considered decision to lift suspension in case of Broadband service (ILL and FTTH) conditionally in a liberalized manner subject to fulfillment of terms and conditions, mentioned the official order.

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The terms and conditions as laid down by the state government in respect to the lifting of the broadband internet ban are mentioned as follows:-

a) Connection will be only through static IP and that the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being (TSP/ISP shall be held responsible for non-compliance of this condition)

b) No WiFi/Hostpots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned;

c) Media Access Control Address (MAC) binding at the system level or router shall be ensured with the help of ISP/TSP concerned;

d) Blocking of social media websites and VPNs at the local level will be ensured by the subscriber concerned;

e) Shall have to ensure removal of any existing VPNs softwares from the system and not to install any new software/VPN App by the subscriber concerned;

f) Enforcing Physical Monitoring by subscriber concerned/the concerned authority/officials of checking violation of the terms and conditions specified;

g) Changing of log in ID and Password for respective system on daily basis; and

h) Will obey all orders/Regulations regarding any change in the condition under which service is being allowed issued by the State Government from time to time by the subscriber concerned.

i) Further, in the event of any violation, subscriber concerned will be liable to be punished as per provisions of relevant laws of the land in force and that I also agree to be fixed personally responsible for any leakage/activities done by any Secondary user of internet, in case Wifi/Hotspot had been activated without approval of Home Department from any system/router.

j) ISP shall ensure to obtain undertaking to the extent as explained above before giving any internet connection in the prescribed format (enclosed herewith) without fail.

Meanwhile the state government has decided to keep suspension of Mobile Internet data under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 as the preparedness for having effective control and regulatory mechanism for Mobile data service is not technically feasible and there are still apprehensions that the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc, on electronic equipments like tablet, computer, mobile phone etc and sending bulk SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities for which the control mechanism is still poor.