Amid the soaring tension in the state of Manipur post the video of two women being paraded naked by a group of men went viral, the state government has planned to airlift Meiteis from Mizoram on July 22.

Security was beefed with Mizoram Police heightening security arrangements to ensure the safety of Meitei’s in the state’s Aizawl city.

''In anticipation of possible development of tension which could threaten the security of Meiteis living in Aizawl, due to the public outrage against the recent viral video of two tribal Kuki - Zo brutally assaulted in Manipur. Security arrangement is made in order to ensure the safety of Meitei in Aizawl,'' the letter read.

As per the letter, security has been put in place at Vety College, Selesih; Mizoram University, Tanhril; RIPANS, Zemabawk and ZMC, Falkawn.

India TodayNE while speaking to one of the Meitei student residing in Aizawl was informed that there are plans by the government of airlifting Meiteis from Aizawl but when the evacuation will take place, is yet to be confirmed.

In the aftermath of the Peace Accord MNF Returnees Association's (PAMRA) statement urging Meiteis to leave Mizoram for their safety, the Mizo Student's Union (MSU) took a bold step by announcing its plan to conduct a Meitei census at various Mizoram educational institutions. The decision comes amid ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Amidst all these developments, there is a lingering threat over the Meiteis residing in Aizawl and hence the state government of Manipur is planning to airlift the people from Mizoram by special ATR flights operating between Aizawl-Imphal and Aizawl-Silchar.

Also read : Mizoram: Mizo Student's Union to conduct Meitei census amidst unrest in Manipur