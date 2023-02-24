In a bid to ensure the safety of Mao people, the state government is monitoring security round the clock, said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 23.

He said this while responding to the calling attention motion raised by opposition MLA K Ranjit Singh during the third session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

''The state government has launched an MST bus service from Mao to Dimapur via Peren to avoid any disturbance of Mao people while going to Dimapur,'' he informed.

K Ranjit Singh raised the calling attention motion and sought information from the Chief Minister through the Assembly floor on the present status of the government on the reported ban on entry of Mao villagers to Nagaland by Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO).

Responding to the calling attention motion, N Biren Singh informed that the people of Mao have been suffering for a long time as the only way to reach Dimapur is to pass through the jurisdiction of SAPO.

He further said that earlier, even trekkers were detained by SAPO while entering Dzuko valley for not informing the organisation.

The Manipur CM also informed that both Manipur and Nagaland are neighbouring states and the Manipur government does not want to create issues between the two.

''Due to this reason, the government has launched the Mao to Dimapur MST bus service via Peren. With the bus service the people of Mao will not pass through the jurisdiction of SAPO,'' he added.

Also read: Manipur ARV drug shortage woes end as government agrees to demands