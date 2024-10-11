The tripartite talks between the Government of India, the Government of Manipur, and the United Naga Council (UNC) concluded in New Delhi this afternoon without achieving a breakthrough.

However, the parties resolved to hold further discussions on November 15, 2024, in Senapati district.

The discussions focused on the creation of seven new districts by the Government of Manipur, as per Notification No. 16/20/2016-R, dated December 8, 2016.

The UNC has been demanding the rollback of these new districts.



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The meeting was conducted in a cordial atmosphere, with a mutual agreement that further progress would be achieved through sustained engagement. The aim is to resolve the issue in a time-bound manner, considering previous commitments.

All parties agreed to hold the next round of talks on November 15, 2024, in Senapati, Manipur.

The delegation from the Government of India was led by A.K. Mishra, Advisor (North East), Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Government of Manipur was represented by Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi and Commissioner cum Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, along with seven representatives from the UNC.