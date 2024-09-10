In a recent directive from the Higher and Technical Education Department of Manipur, all government, aided, and private colleges under its jurisdiction are instructed to remain closed on September 11 (Wednesday) and September 12 (Thursday), 2024. This order follows the previous announcement issued on September 8, 2024.

The decision has been sanctioned by the competent authority, ensuring that educational institutions will remain shut for the specified days.

Meanwhile, curfew has been imposed in Imphal East and Imphal West districts of Manipur due to the prevailing law and order situation.

The prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Ngarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, restrict the movement of individuals outside their residences from 1st September 2024, until further notice.

Also read: Manipur students' protest at Ima Market continues as 24-hour deadline to Governor nears end

Earlier, a relaxation of the curfew was granted from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM on 10th September 2024. However, this relaxation has now been lifted with effect from 11:00 AM on 10th September 2024.

Students protesting at Manipur's Ima Market since September 9 had served a 24-hour deadline to the Governor, which will end at 1 pm today.



Awaiting a response to the charter of demand from Governor Lakshman Acharya, the students had urged yesterday, September 9, that their demands be fulfilled within 24 hours.



Although, the students decided to stay in front of the Raj Bhawan until their demand is fulfilled, however, they were dispersed by security personnel after some irate protesters pelted stones in the area.

Also read: Manipur: Thoubal district prohibits movement of residents from 12 noon due to security concerns



Later, the protesting students shifted their protesting site to Ima Market and held an overnight protest.



Meanwhile, the students have announced that they will launch a more intensive form of agitation if the Governor fails to fulfil their deadline which will end at 1 pm.

Meanwhile, state and central forces have been deployed in surrounding areas of the market and strict security measures are being implemented.