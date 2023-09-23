The Manipur government on September 23 announced the creation of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in order to tackle illicit poppy cultivation.

The ANTF will be headed by the Inspector General of Police (Intelligence/ NAB) along with 15 members and two convenors.

An order from the state Home Department states, "In pursuance of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) communication (Most Urgent) dated 19.09.2023 regarding ground verification and destruction operations in r/o illicit Opium Poppy Cultivation in Manipur State, and in supersession of earlier orders issued in this regard, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to re-constitute Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) for the State of Manipur with the following Officers with an objective of bringing together all concerned Stakeholders in a single platform for effective coordination and implementation of War on Drug-2.0 and Anti-Drug Campaign Activities in the State with immediate effect and until further orders.



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The newly reconstituted ANTF shall start functioning with immediate effect and shall submit weekly progress reports to the Government.

The state government has also asked the ANTF shall immediately start ground verification of data provided by the NCB, inclose guidance of the NCB and under the supervision of district SP/NAB by drafting smaller teams for the purpose.

