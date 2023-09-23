Chief Minister, N Biren Singh while highlighting about gradual improvement of the law-and-order situation in Manipur, announced that mobile internet service will resume from today onwards.



N Biren Singh addressed the media in a press conference held at his secretariate, he said that internet service was banned since the day the present violence unfolded as a measure to reduce tension curing the spreading of hate speech, and fake news. Observing the present scenario of limping back to normalcy, the internet ban will be revoked from today.



Biren said that the state government is still committed to the assurance to fight against illegal immigrants, the war on drugs and the protection of the integrity of the state and the welfare of displaced people which they kept to the people of the state. In pursuit of it, the state government is taking up various measures. However fresh unrest erupted in valley areas is hampering in taking up all such initiatives.



Also Read: Manipur violence: Internet ban to be lifted today

He informed that as one of the strategic measures, the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar which allows people on either side to travel up to 16 km inside the other country is suspended at the moment. The Centre has been requested to permanently close the agreement in the state.

He continued and said that the government has resolved to cabinet subcommittee which was formed headed by Minister Letpao Haokip to check and identify illegal immigrants from outside. According to the direction of the centre, biometric recording has to be finished by September 2023. As biometric recording is necessary as preliminary to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the State government has urged the Centre to extend the time for the Biometric process by a year in the State.

The border fencing along the Ind-Myanmar areas for a distance of around 60 Km in vulnerable areas was approved and awarded to the Border Road Organisation (BRO), he added.

He said that a joint committee of the Narcotics Control Bureau and Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) has been formed to survey and destroy poppy plantations.

Expressing his anguish over people showing disrespect to the government using derogatory terms, he said that the government can deal with all issues successfully with the support of the public.

The present crisis is all about illegal immigrants who are seriously threatening the security and stability of the state. But unfortunately, issues seem to be diverting to something else. People should try to know the core of the present crisis and extend support to the government, he urged.

N. Biren Singh further said that the pause in gunfights over the past one or so months is because of the proper deployment of security forces in vulnerable areas.

Security forces have also started entering Churachandpur on top of those already there with the support and cooperation of the people of the town. 25 persons have been arrested so far by the police in the district. Altogether 7 cases have been charge-sheeted.