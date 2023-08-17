The Manipur government rubbishes all claims of Hindi cinemas being released in the state after a gap of more than 20 years.

In a release, the DIPR stated that although Hindi films are not banned in the State, they are not screened regularly in cinema theatres which is not under the purview of the Government.

"Hindi films are still aired on various satellite and TV channels on a daily basis. Besides, the Hindi movie "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was screened on 20th August 2022 at the auditorium of Manipur State Film Development Society which was witnessed by Chief Minister N. Siren Singh, his Council of Ministers, MLAs and many Government officials," the release stated.

Further, the press release also asked the media to refrain from publishing such stories to avoid any confusion or false narratives about the actual events happening in Manipur.



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A Hindi movie was screened in the northeastern state of Manipur on Tuesday. The movie was screened at the Rengkai’s Hmar Students’ Association (HSA) campus, in the state’s worst-affected Churachandpur district.

The decision to screen a Hindi movie in Manipur was taken by the HSA, an organisation of tribal students in the state.

Speaking to India Today, the President of the Hmar student's association, Lalpiengthang said “We are Indians, and we are very happy to screen the movie here."

“It is the first step in more than 20 years after the ban of Hindi movies. It is very significant for us as we are part of India, there will be a huge gathering of young and the elderly,” the president added.