The Manipur government released funds for the allowance of candidates from the hilly districts who travelled outside the state to appear for the UPSC-CSE 2024.

This decision followed directions from the Supreme Court.

Amid ongoing ethnic violence, aspiring civil service candidates from the Kuki community did not come to Imphal to write their exams.

As a result, many exam centres were located elsewhere, leading candidates to seek financial assistance, which they then requested from the Supreme Court.



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According to India Today, Khumanthem Diana Devi, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal East District, confirmed in a public note that funds have been released for the concerned deputy commissioners.

The note specified that each candidate would receive Rs 3,000 per day for three days, totalling Rs 9,000 per candidate.

Although the preliminary exams were held on June 16, applications for assistance were still being received.

The state government has set June 25 as the deadline for submitting applications.

Candidates are required to send their applications along with relevant documents, including their UPSC-CSE admit cards, bank account details, and residential certificates.