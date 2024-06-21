Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra alleged on June 21 that the state seemed to be under an "undeclared President's Rule," and said it caused confusion about whether the chief minister holds power.

"The activities of the state (government) are hardly seen. What we are seeing is 99.9 per cent President's rule activities. The Centre is not listening to the state government. We are witnessing an undeclared President's Rule in the state," Meghachandra said.

He also claimed that Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other state ministers are not being included in meetings about Manipur, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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His allegations came while he was addressing the media on the sidelines of the party's protest against the "irregularities" in conducting the NEET and UGC-NET. Meghachandra demanded punishments of those officials who were responsible for "leaking of question papers."

Meghachandra further asked what is the point of having a 'double-engine' government when people are confused about whether the power is held by the governor or the chief minister.



"According to an official statement, issues related to education, food and health of the displaced persons living in relief camps were discussed at a meeting of Shah in Delhi. Those issues are all subject matters of the state," Meghachandra said.