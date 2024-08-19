Security forces in Manipur have successfully foiled a terror plot and recovered arms and ammunition in Churachandpur district on August 19.

The Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Manipur Police conducted a joint operation in the S Nabil area on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the forces swiftly coordinated to uncover two miniature rockets, mortar ammunition, and other war-like stores.



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The items have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal.

The operation highlights the effective synergy between the Indian Army, BSF, and Manipur Police in combating terrorism and maintaining law and order in the region.

Security forces continue to remain vigilant to ensure peace and stability in Manipur.