The Manipur government has restored broadband internet services in five valley districts, three days after a blanket suspension of mobile and broadband internet due to protests in Imphal. However, the ban on mobile data access remains in place.

The five districts benefiting from the partial restoration include Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching. The internet restrictions were initially implemented to curb the spread of misinformation and inflammatory social media posts following alleged "drone attacks" and subsequent protests in the region. Originally slated to last for five days, the ban has now been eased partially, allowing broadband connections to function once again, although mobile data services are still suspended.

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Additionally, the internet ban has not been enforced in the hill districts of Manipur, where the ethnic Kukis reside. The tension between the valley-dwelling Meitei community and the Kuki tribes, who dominate the hilly areas, has escalated over the past months, resulting in violent clashes. Over 220 people have lost their lives, and nearly 50,000 have been displaced due to ongoing conflict.

The conflict stems from the Meitei community’s demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, which the Kukis, who share cultural ties with the Chin people of Myanmar and the Mizo in Mizoram, oppose. The Kukis are pushing for a separate administrative region within Manipur, citing years of perceived discrimination and an unequal distribution of resources and power.