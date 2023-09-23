Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on September 23 announced that the ban on internet will be lifted today.

After more than four months since the government of Manipur decided to ban internet access across the state following the violence that broke out on May 3, 2023, the government has now decided to lift the ban on September 23.

The internet shutdown, ostensibly ordered to prevent the spread of violence in the state, will be lifted today considering the improving law and order situation in Manipur.

Earlier, the Manipur government issued a show-cause notice to Airtel for providing internet services to un-whitelisted mobile numbers

Further, the notice states, that if in case satisfactory explanations are not received within the stipulated timeline, all services provided by M/S Airtel shall have to be shut down including Internet services in the State of Manipur without further notice.

In view of the prevailing volatile law and order situation in the State, Manipur State Government has been suspending telecom services in the State of Manipur since May 3, 2023, and has been reviewing at regular intervals for the phase-wise opening of the internet services.



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