In order to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of Churachandpur and Pherzawl District Manipur internet suspension shall be in force for the next 5(five) days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational.

It is to be mentioned here that the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), Churachandpur in a press release dated 27-04-2023 has announced non-cooperation of all Government related programmes and called for a total shutdown in Churachandpur District on 28-09-2023 from 8 am to 4 pm in protest against the accumulative land & forest survey carried out by the concerned authority.

In the evening at about 8:30 PM on April 27, suspected volunteers of ITLF and supporters in large numbers came and vandalised the open Gym at PT Sports Complex Churachandur which was to be inaugurated by the Monble Chief Minister, Manipur on 28-04-2023.

Also Read: Manipur: Section 144 clamped in Churachandpur district, internet services snapped

It is to be mentioned here that post-violence, the situation in the Churachandpur district is tense and volatile.

And whereas, some anti-social elements are using social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public.

Social media has also become a handy tool for rumour mongers and is being used to incite the general public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the Churachandpur and Pherzawl Districts of Manipur.

Whereas, there is an imminent danger of loss of life and /or damage to public/private property, and widespread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which are being/could be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dangle services.

And whereas, to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and maintain peace and communal harmony and prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in the public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. on mobile phone and SMS, for facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities.

Now, therefore in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the entire peaceful co-existence of the communities and maintenance of public order, do hereby order suspension/curbing of mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of Churcahndpur and Pherzawl Districts of Manipur.

All Mobile Service providers are hereby directed to ensure compliance of this order.

The order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation. It shall be published for the information of the public through press and electronic media.

On the otherhand, the district magistrate (DM) of Churachandpur has clamped indefinite prohibitory orders under 144 CrPC in Churachandpur district ahead of CM Biren Singh's visit.

A report has been received from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur that there is the likelihood of a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to humans Into and properties within the revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur District.



Whereas, It is desirable that any breach of peace and disturbance to public tranquillity and danger to human lives and properties should be immediately prevented.