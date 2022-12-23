The Manipur government has suspended two police officials for complacency in the drive to eradicate the drug menace in the state.

An order from Kangpokpi district SP Amrita Sinha stated that Henminthang Kipgen, officer-in-charge and sub-inspector SL Seiminthang of Kangpokpi police station have been suspended for their gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.

Addressing the media during the releasing function of Wall Calendar and Dairy for the year 2023 published by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) government of Manipur on December 23, chief minister N Biren Singh said that the state government wouldn’t compromise in eradicating drug menace from the state.

Singh let reporters know that drone images showed mass deforestation in order to initiate a poppy plantation in Selsi Village under Kangpokpi district.

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Later when the state government tried to reach out to the village chiefs to know about the matter the chiefs fled from the area.

“Two policemen of Kangpokpi district have been suspended on the matter on December 22,” the chief minister said.

As a part of a continuous drive against poppy plantation in Manipur under the War on Drugs, a team of Manipur Police has been sent to Selsi Village under Kangpokpi district, later when mass plantation of poppy cultivation came to light the two policemen were suspended for misconduct, Singh said.

Under the mission of the War on Drugs launched in 2018, various steps have been carried out in association with hill leaders, chiefs of the villages and organizations to uproot drug issues from the state.



“But a few sections of the society is still engaged in this illegal activity of poppy plantation. The state government got all information in this regard. However, it will keep it confidential until it is cracked, he stated.

“Awareness programme is conducted in almost all parts of the state against the ill impact of poppy plantation and alternative livelihood is being provided to those who are engaged in the poppy plantation. Yet some sections of societies are into it. The state government will take up all possible effort to stop them from doing such illegal activities,” he assured.

He also informed that after Christmas Celebration, the state government will conduct a meeting with all chiefs of hill districts to create awareness to stop poppy plantations in the hill districts.