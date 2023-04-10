Manipur state government, with the aim to provide high-quality skilled human resources to cope with the increasing demands of the IT industries inside and outside the State and in anticipation of the fact that the state becoming the central point of focus for the entire North East and South East Asia and with abundant talented human resources, Skill development in IT sector, Government of Manipur has selected M/s HCL (Hindustan Computer Limited) Technologies as the partner for skill training and employment.

Meanwhile, "TechBee", an early career program of M/s HCL is an exclusive job program for individuals looking for a full-time job after completing Class XII.

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Candidates who have completed Class XII Science in the year 2022 and appeared in Class XII Science in the year 2023 (with Mathematics/Business Mathematics) from the State, who is interested to undergo 12 months of training for entry-level IT jobs may follow the link for registration and apply https://biLly/HCLTB_Manipur.

On successful completion of training, candidates are employable with full-time jobs with HCL.

In this regard it is hereby informed to all the general public that the mentioned "TechBee Counselling cum Examination" in respect of Kangpokpi District will be organized on 28'h April 2023 at IIIT Manipur, Mantripukhri at 11:00 am by M/s HCL TSS (Hindustan Computer Limited, Training and Staffing Services). All eligible candidates may avail of the opportunity.