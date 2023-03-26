The Manipur government is mulling to set up temporary detention camps along the Indo-Myanmar border to provide shelter to the refugees fleeing from Myanmar, due to the ongoing crisis in the neighbouring country and ensure that they do not mix up with the locals.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on March 25 informed about the decision of setting up of temporary detention camps to provide aid and shelter to the refugees on humanitarian ground and once the crisis are over, they will be deported back.

CM Biren Singh also informed that the government will be deputing security personnel along the border areas to ensure safety and security to the people as well as check on the influx of illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, increased military activity by Myanmar junta near Manipur border has put security personnel on its toes, alerting officials of increased entry of refugees from the neighbouring country.

Manipur education minister Thousaoham Basantakumar who is also a member of the cabinet sub-committee informed that he will be touring the border areas on March 26 along with top officials to check on the conditions prevalent along the border areas for setting up of the detention camps.

Addressing media persons, Basantakumar further stated that by creating shelter facilities for those fleeing Myanmar will help state government of Manipur ensure that the state is not affected by the influx.

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