Imphal East district administration has served eviction notices to over 167 households residing along the eastern bank of Imphal River in the Sanjenthong to Minuthong stretch for expansion project under Imphal smart city mission.

As part of the project, the government has proposed expanding and developing the inter-village roads (IVR) from Sanjenthong to Minuthong along the river’s eastern bank into a two-lane road.

In this regard, the aggrieved residents in the 2.20 km-long stretch convened a public meeting on March 24, under the aegis of the JAC, which was formed to oppose eviction, and submitted a memorandum to the chief minister N Biren Singh seeking exemption from eviction.

Speaking to the media, co-convenor of the JAC, Momon Gangte said that the proposed expansion of inter-village road (IVR) along the Imphal River from Sanjenthong up to Minuthong for implementation of the project would require the acquisition of land that is currently occupied by these settlements.

Evicting these residents from their homes and businesses would cause significant hardship and disrupt their way of life. Many of these residents are already struggling to make ends meet, and eviction would only worsen their situation, he said.

At least 167 households are likely to be affected by the road expansion, added Momon.

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