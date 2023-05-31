The Manipur government has decided to take action against certain internet providers in Churachandpur for allegedly being compromised by miscreants for dissemination of communal tension/hatred/mistrust photos and videos in connection with the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

Further in a notification, the state government have highlighted the names of eight User names along with the passwords to the DGG, Team Cell, Department of Telecommunication, Imphal to probe into it.

The department has been further directed to submit a report to State Home Department by June 1, 2023.



Also Read: Manipur government extended internet ban till June 5

Meanwhile, the Manipur government led by Biren Singh on May 31 once again extended the suspension of internet services across the state till June 5.

Notably, internet services have been suspended in Manipur since May 3 after the state witnessed an unprecedented violent clash in more than 10 districts.

The State government has been effectively banning internet broadband, Mobile data in Manipur for at least 23 days now, ever since May 4.

N Biren Singh’s government snapped the internet in parts of Manipur from May 3 evening onwards. The government said the order is issued to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order.