The Manipur government has issued a circular addressing the illegal sale and use of the drug Mephentermine, a substance that has been improperly distributed by certain pharmacies and fitness centers.

The circular warns all chemists, medical stores, fitness centers, and citizens about the harmful consequences of this practice.

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The circular highlights that the unauthorized distribution and promotion of Mephentermine have led to severe adverse effects on the youth in Manipur. The drug, when consumed without medical supervision, can lead to addiction and significant bodily harm.

The government has made it clear that anyone involved in the sale, purchase, or promotion of Mephentermine without a prescription and proper supervision by a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) will face legal action and prosecution.