Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan were on Tuesday elevated as judges of the Supreme Court. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X.

Once they take an oath, the top court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, including the chief justice.

Jammu and Kashmir's chief justice, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, has become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court.

Justice Mahadevan is at present the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President, after consultation with Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as

Supreme Court Judges:- pic.twitter.com/OWQ9iGIooG — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) July 16, 2024

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended their names on July 11.





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