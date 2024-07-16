N Kotiswar Singh becomes the first Supreme Court judge from Manipur
Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan were on Tuesday elevated as judges of the Supreme Court. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X.
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Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan were on Tuesday elevated as judges of the Supreme Court. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointments on X.
Once they take an oath, the top court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, including the chief justice.
Jammu and Kashmir's chief justice, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, has become the first judge from Manipur to have been appointed to the top court.
Justice Mahadevan is at present the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.
The Supreme Court Collegium recommended their names on July 11.
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