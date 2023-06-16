Chief Minister N. Biren Singh maintained that the State Government has a firm stance to safeguard the unity and integrity of the State.

The Government will not compromise even an inch of land to any force trying to disturb the State’s unity and integrity.



The Chief Minister was briefing the media at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on June 15.



N. Biren continued that his government will not do anything which is against the interest of the people and appealed to the public to have belief in its effort to restore normalcy in the State.



Expressing anguish over the unfortunate incident that happened at Khamenlok, the Chief Minister strongly condemned both the burning of houses and the killing of people. He informed that search and combing operations had been conducted at different places including Kurangpat and Yaingangpokpi by a team consisting of paramilitary forces and Manipur Police to nab the culprits, adding that stringent actions would be taken against those involved in such heinous crime. He maintained that search operations had been conducted in 41 villages of hill areas and 39 villages adjoining valley areas.

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N. Biren reiterated that the tension is between the Government and those people who have entered the State illegally. He asserted that some vested interest groups are trying to portray it as clashes between two communities, creating a wall between the communities. He appealed to the people of both communities to render support in restoring the trust and faith between the communities.



The Chief Minister further appealed to the public to not believe in rumours and unverified information which would escalate tensions among different communities, adding that some vested interest groups are spreading rumours to escalate tensions. He also appealed to the public not to block the movement of security forces, as it hampers timely reinforcement in vulnerable areas, adding that the security forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of the public.



He also lamented that the prevalence of tension in certain areas of the valley has hampered the deployment of security forces in the vulnerable foothill areas, as the same has been used to control unwanted incidents in valley areas.



He further urged the public not to carry out the sale and purchase of land which belong to the displaced people, adding that trust among the people of the two communities will be restored. Strict action will be taken against those who are involved in such activities, he added.