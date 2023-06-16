Miscreants set fire to the property of Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education RK Ranjan Singh in the Kongba- Nandeibam Leikai region of Imphal East last evening, just days after the residence of Minister Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal was set ablaze on June 15.

Around 11:00 p.m. last night, a huge mob of miscreants stormed R K Ranjan Singh's residential gate.

It was approximately 11 PM when the crowd stormed the campus and set fire to his residence and a few improvised constructions.

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Ranjan Singh's house was partially burned, and the improvised construction was entirely destroyed.

The mob outnumbered the house guards stationed at the residential gate.

Imphal East police used tear gas shells to disperse the group as it began gathering near RK Ranjan Singh's residence.

R K Ranjan Singh and his family were not present when the incident occurred.

Earlier on June 15, miscreants burn down a house in the New Checkon area of Imphal East on June 15.

As per sources, the incident occurred at around 1:00 PM on June 15. As per reports, the area is dominated by Kukis, Meitei, Muslims and Bengali origin people.