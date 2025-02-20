Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla will work from the state secretariat in Imphal three days a week, according to official sources.

It has been learned that the governor will operate from the office previously used by the Minister of Education, while another ministerial office will be allocated to his advisers.

Following the imposition of President’s Rule on February 13, the General Administration Department has closed the offices of all ministers at both the old and new secretariats.

The decision to impose President’s Rule came after a period of political turmoil, triggered by the resignation of N. Biren Singh as Chief Minister.

Governor Bhalla’s move to work directly from the secretariat is seen as part of efforts to maintain administrative continuity during the ongoing political transition.



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