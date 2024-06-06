Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey visited a relief camp at Hostel No.2 in Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal East, to address the concerns of flood-affected residents who have been sheltering there for the past week. During her visit, she distributed drinking water packages and emergency lamps to the displaced families.

The recent flash floods, particularly devastating in the Imphal valley, caused significant damage to homes and property, resulting in loss of life. Governor Uikey expressed her sympathy for those affected, acknowledging the natural disaster's unfortunate impact. She assured the camp's residents that extensive efforts are underway to provide aid, highlighting directives given to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to offer immediate relief. District administrations have also been tasked with assessing the damage and conducting surveys to identify the needs of affected families.

Governor Uikey, who consoled the 138 people from 24 families residing in the camp, promised all possible assistance from Raj Bhavan and the state government.

On her return to Raj Bhavan, Governor Uikey inspected flood-damaged areas and stopped in Nagaram to meet with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel. She commended their efforts in supporting the administration's outreach to flood victims. The Governor was accompanied by Khumanthem Diana, DC Imphal East, and Bobby Waikhom, Secretary to the Governor, during her visit.

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