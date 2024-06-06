In a shocking incident in Manipur's Thoubal district, an 11-year-old girl was fatally attacked with an iron rod while on her way to school. The assailant, identified as Sapam Sarat, struck the minor girl, a Class 6 student at Ibemcha’s Vishal Academy, as she was riding her bicycle to an examination.

The attack occurred this morning on june 6 in Sapam Maning Leikai Khongjom, Thoubal district. The girl was rushed to Thoubal District Hospital for first aid and later transferred to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries en route to RIMS.

Sarat attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by bystanders who witnessed the attack. They handed him over to the Khongjom police station. Both the victim and the attacker were from the same locality in Sapam Maning Leikai Khongjom.

In response to the brutal killing, local residents formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) demanding justice for the minor girl. The JAC has called for the state government to impose the death penalty on Sapam Sarat within 24 hours. They also resolved to prohibit Sarat's family from remaining in the Khongjom area. The committee warned of various forms of agitation if their demands are not met by state authorities.

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