Manipur Governor assures development push during maiden visit to Kamjong

In his first official visit to the Kamjong district, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the region’s developmental progress and challenges.

The meeting was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner and attended by MLA Leishiyo Keishing, the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and other senior district officials.

The Governor reviewed critical sectors including education, healthcare, road and transport infrastructure, power and water supply, digital network coverage, food distribution, forest conservation, and local industries. District authorities presented pressing challenges in these sectors and urged the Governor for his support in resolving them.

Governor Bhalla assured that the Government of Manipur would extend full cooperation and necessary support to accelerate development in the district. He encouraged officials to remain committed to their responsibilities and work in close coordination with state departments.



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In a significant outreach, representatives of various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) met the Governor and submitted memoranda listing major concerns and demands of the local communities. The Governor assured that their submissions would be taken seriously and forwarded to the relevant departments for necessary action.

As part of his visit, Governor Bhalla also inspected the newly constructed Mini Secretariat building in Kamjong.

Earlier in the day, accompanied by the First Lady, Governor Bhalla graced the 7th Shingcha Wuyawon Festival 2025. He was warmly welcomed by the people, and his presence was seen as a strong gesture of solidarity and goodwill toward the region.