The Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey called on the President, Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to New Delhi.

During the meeting, the Governor invited the President to the Convocation Ceremony of the Manipur University, a central University.

The Manipur Governor also briefed about the prevailing situation of Manipur.

In this meeting, she informed about her activities by presenting a coffee table book highlighting the work taken up in Manipur since she assumed office in February 2023 till date.



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