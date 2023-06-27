Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 27, two days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh met him.

“The Governor of Manipur, Ms. Anusuiya Uikey called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah,” Shah’s office tweeted.

On June 25, Singh had met Union Home Minister Shah in Delhi to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur.

The Chief Minister apprised the Home Minister about the ground reality and highlighted the collaborative efforts of the State and Central Governments in effectively curbing the violence over the past week.

The Manipur Chief Minister also said that the Union Home Minister assured that the central government will take all possible steps to maintain peace in Manipur.

''Further, Amit Shah has also sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State,'' he added.

Ever since the violence in Manipur started, it has claimed the lives of nearly 120 people and more than 3,000 have been injured.

Also read: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh holds crucial meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi