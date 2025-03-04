Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a high-level security meeting at Raj Bhavan in Imphal today, assessing the overall law and order situation in the state.

The meeting was a follow-up to the recent security review held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Key officials in attendance included Chief Secretary P.K. Singh, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, along with senior military and paramilitary officers, including GOC 3 Corps Lt. Gen. Abhijit S Pendharkar, GOC 57 Mountain Division Maj. Gen. S.S. Kartikeya, IG AR (South) Maj. Gen. Ravroop Singh, ADGPs of Manipur Police, IG CRPF Rajendra Narayan Das, and IG BSF S.K. Mishra.

The meeting focused on evaluating the security situation, coordination among various forces, and steps to maintain stability in the state. The discussions come amid ongoing tensions and efforts to restore peace in the region.



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