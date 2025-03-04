The North East Students' Organization (NESO) has expressed deep concern over recent reports alleging bias by security forces in Manipur’s ongoing crisis.

The organization, which represents student bodies from across the Northeast, has urged the Government of India and security agencies to maintain strict neutrality in handling the situation.

According to NESO, various groups, including the Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA), have alleged that central security forces escorted certain factions in a manner that could jeopardize peace efforts and exacerbate tensions. If true, these claims suggest a deviation from the forces’ mandate of maintaining law and order impartially.

In a strongly worded statement, NESO emphasized that peace and stability in the region should be the foremost priority.

“The primary role of paramilitary forces is to protect citizens and uphold law and order, not to exhibit favoritism that could lead to further discord,” the organization stated.

NESO warned that any deviation from neutrality by security forces could escalate an already fragile situation, deepening mistrust and fueling further unrest.



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The crisis in Manipur has already resulted in widespread violence, displacement, and a breakdown of trust among communities. Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes due to ethnic clashes and armed conflicts.



NESO called upon the Government of India to act with sensitivity and ensure that its interventions do not further polarize the affected communities.

“The ongoing humanitarian crisis must be addressed urgently. The immediate rehabilitation of displaced individuals should be prioritized so that families can return to their homes with dignity and security,” NESO’s statement added.

The student body also demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the allegations against security forces to determine whether any personnel had compromised their neutrality.

Additionally, NESO called upon Assam Rifles and other central security forces deployed in Manipur to adhere strictly to their mandate and ensure that their actions promote peace rather than deepen divisions. The organization underscored the need for all responsible authorities to uphold fairness and work toward restoring harmony in the conflict-hit state.

“The future of Manipur and the entire Northeast depends on our collective ability to foster mutual respect and prevent external forces from manipulating the situation for vested interests,” NESO concluded.

With tensions still high and communities struggling to recover, NESO’s appeal highlights the urgent need for responsible governance and unbiased law enforcement in resolving the Manipur crisis.