Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday revoked the scheduled Assembly session, which was set to commence on February 10. The decision came just hours after Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation.



In an official notification, the Governor declared that the previous order issued on January 24, which had scheduled the session, was now rendered "null and void." The cancellation follows growing political uncertainty in the state, where the incumbent BJP-led government is under pressure amid a possible no-confidence motion and a floor test by the Congress-led Opposition.



Singh, who had been at the helm during a turbulent period in the riot-hit state, submitted his resignation at Raj Bhavan in the presence of BJP leaders and MLAs. Expressing gratitude for his tenure, Singh acknowledged the central government’s support in implementing key developmental projects and interventions for Manipur’s welfare.



With the Assembly session called off, the political landscape in Manipur remains uncertain, as stakeholders await further developments in the state’s leadership transition.





Also read: Manipur Governor accepts Biren Singh’s resignation, asks him to continue till alternative arrangements made