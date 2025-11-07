Manipur Governor leads 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' commemoration in Imphal

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on November 7, graced the Commemoration of 150 Years of Vande Mataram held at the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Palace Compound, Imphal. The event, organised by the Department of Art and Culture, was attended by several MLAs, senior officials, and distinguished guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Bhalla described Vande Mataram — composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875 — as not merely a song, but “a powerful expression of love and reverence for the motherland.” He recalled how the song became the heartbeat of India’s freedom struggle, igniting the spirit of nationalism across the country, and noted that its adoption as the national song in 1950 by the Constituent Assembly was a fitting tribute to its historic significance.

The Governor reflected that even after 150 years, the essence of Vande Mataram continues to unite all Indians beyond regional, linguistic, and religious boundaries. He urged everyone to uphold its timeless message of unity, peace, and progress and to live by its ideals in building a strong and prosperous nation.



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Praising Manipur’s proud legacy of patriotism and sacrifice, Governor Bhalla said that the courage and resilience of the people of the state embody the very spirit of Vande Mataram. “From our historic heroes to modern-day achievers in sports, arts, and culture, Manipur continues to make the nation proud,” he added.

The event featured mass singing and choreographic presentations by students of Shri Shri Balmukunda Dev Music College, Government Dance College, and the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy, all of which received high praise from the Governor for beautifully capturing the patriotic fervour of the song.

Commending the Department of Art and Culture for organising the programme with dignity and grandeur, Governor Bhalla concluded by calling upon citizens to let Vande Mataram be “not just a song we sing, but a pledge we live by” — dedicating themselves to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, a developed, united, and inclusive India.