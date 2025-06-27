Manipur Governor offers Rath Yatra prayers, meets ADC delegation

On the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra, the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, visited the revered Shree Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal and offered prayers for peace, prosperity, and the overall well-being of the people of the state.

He also extended warm greetings to the citizens of Manipur on the holy festival, which was observed with traditional fervour and devotion.

Later in the day, a delegation of former members of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum. The delegation expressed serious concern over the prolonged delay in conducting ADC elections across the state.



Also Read: Manipur police arrest four insurgents, arms dealer in separate operations

Highlighting the challenges faced by the hill communities due to the non-conduct of elections, they urged the Governor to intervene and ensure early elections in the interest of local governance and democratic representation in the hill areas.

In another development, Brigadier N. Romeo Singh (Retd.), who recently assumed office as a Member of the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC), also paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at Raj Bhavan. The Governor welcomed him and extended best wishes for his new role in strengthening the state’s public service recruitment framework.

The day marked a blend of religious observance and administrative engagements for the Governor, reflecting his commitment to both spiritual and governance-related responsibilities in the state.